TN Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Continue With MGNREGA

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to continue with the MGNREGA to protect the livelihoods of the rural population in the state. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Referring to the latest rural employment scheme Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) introduced by the Centre, Stalin said, "the proposed new scheme replaces the MGNREGA and is designed in a manner that undermines the livelihoods of rural people across India, the financial structure of the states, the self-reliance of the local bodies and employment opportunities for the rural women."

Stalin noted that all initiatives, whether it is an infrastructure project or a scheme to uplift the livelihoods of the people, all the programmes were implemented efficiently without discrimination in Tamil Nadu.

"In several Union government projects, Tamil Nadu ranks first in India and continues to receive appreciation from various ministries," Stalin said amid the thumping of desks by the Treasury benches.

Stalin alleged that the Centre was not releasing funds based on the progress of a project and that the Union government deliberately avoids immediate release of funds, showing a 'step-motherly' attitude towards the development of Tamil Nadu. Under MGNREGA, Rs 1,026 crore for wages and Rs 1,087 crore for the material component remain unreleased to this day.