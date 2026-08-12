Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Moved By CM Vijay To Freeze Lok Sabha Seats At 543
He said that the exercise will cause injustice in political representation to the southern states, which have effectively implemented population control measures over the years.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved a special resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to permanently freeze the strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 and protect the existing distribution of parliamentary seats among states amid concerns over a future delimitation exercise. The House passed the resolution.
"The delimitation exercise will cause injustice in political representation to the southern states. Hence, it was decided to pass a resolution," he said.
He said the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats allotted to states and union territories had remained protected from population-based redistribution for decades, with the 1971 Census forming the basis for it.
Referring to a constitutional amendment that was defeated in Parliament in April, he said the proposed legislation sought to remove the restrictions on delimitation, redraw constituencies on the basis of the 2011 Census and substantially increase the strength of the Lok Sabha.
Vijay said reports that a similar proposal could be brought again had renewed concerns in the state, as any redistribution of parliamentary boundaries based on a Census conducted after 1971 could adversely affect Tamil Nadu and other southern states that had successfully controlled population growth.
A consultative meeting was held with members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu on the redrawing of constituencies on August 8 at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.
MPs from Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist of India, Communist of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) discussed in detail the possible impacts of delimitation on southern states including Tamil Nadu and ways to prevent it. Ultimately, it was decided to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly.
The constitutional amendments to fix the number of parliamentary seats based on the 1971 census were said to have been made to protect political representation in states that had implemented population control effectively. With the status expiring in 2026, there are fears among southern states of losing representation in Parliament against their northern counterparts.
As the move will cause great injustice in political representation for the southern states, it was also suggested in the meeting that the decision-making power regarding delimitation of constituencies should be fully vested with Parliament.
While southern states, including Tamil Nadu, have successfully implemented population control programs and are achieving economic progress, there is a compelling need to maintain the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies that have been in place for the last 50 years.
Therefore, it was unanimously decided to bring the necessary amendments in Parliament to permanently maintain the existing strength of the Lok Sabha at 543, the division of seats between states, and the current ratio of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at 2:2:1.
It was also decided that one-third (33%) of the seats in the Lok Sabha should be reserved for women based on the current 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, without further delay and implemented before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2029.
"Therefore, for the above reasons, we request the leaders of all legislative parties in Tamil Nadu to unanimously pass this resolution we propose, emphasising the idea that Tamil Nadu should be prioritised and spoken with one voice, regardless of party differences," Vijay said.
He added that women should be given appropriate reservation in politics. "Providing reservation to women is not a privilege, but based on social justice and the right to equality granted by the Constitution. Women constitute almost half of the country's population and should be given equal status in all aspects. Even in Tamil Nadu, while women's voting percentage is higher than men's, their representation in politics is still low," he added
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