ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Moved By CM Vijay To Freeze Lok Sabha Seats At 543

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved a special resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to permanently freeze the strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 and protect the existing distribution of parliamentary seats among states amid concerns over a future delimitation exercise. The House passed the resolution.

"The delimitation exercise will cause injustice in political representation to the southern states. Hence, it was decided to pass a resolution," he said.

He said the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats allotted to states and union territories had remained protected from population-based redistribution for decades, with the 1971 Census forming the basis for it.

Referring to a constitutional amendment that was defeated in Parliament in April, he said the proposed legislation sought to remove the restrictions on delimitation, redraw constituencies on the basis of the 2011 Census and substantially increase the strength of the Lok Sabha.

Vijay said reports that a similar proposal could be brought again had renewed concerns in the state, as any redistribution of parliamentary boundaries based on a Census conducted after 1971 could adversely affect Tamil Nadu and other southern states that had successfully controlled population growth.

A consultative meeting was held with members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu on the redrawing of constituencies on August 8 at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

MPs from Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist of India, Communist of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) discussed in detail the possible impacts of delimitation on southern states including Tamil Nadu and ways to prevent it. Ultimately, it was decided to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly.