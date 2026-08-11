ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against FCRA Amendment Bill

Chennai: A resolution against the FCRA Amendment Bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. School Education Minister Rajmohan proposed a separate resolution in the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill in its current form.

Speaking at the time, he said, "The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has been in force since 2010. It is a Union law that regulates the receipt and use of funds from foreign sources by NGOs, organisations and individuals operating in India."

"The main objective of this Act is to ensure that funds received from abroad do not prejudice India's national security, sovereignty and public order. At the same time, the Act also allows India to receive legitimate international assistance for social and economic development. The Centre has now presented the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 in Parliament," Rajmohan added.

He said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met the leaders of various organisations on Monday.

"At that time, they highlighted the possible impacts of the FCRA amendment on sectors including education, medicine, and various social welfare organisations. They also urged the Union Government to withdraw the amendment bill. The FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 proposes to take steps to hand over the foreign contributions and assets created in whole or in part by such organisations to a Designated Authority appointed by the Centre in situations such as cancellation of registration under the FCRA Act, voluntary surrender, non-renewal of registration after expiry or denial of renewal," the Minister stressed.

He also said that the amendment is said to be proposed so that such properties can be brought under the control of a designated officer, first temporarily and then permanently, in specific circumstances.

"The leaders of the organisations expressed concern that this could affect assets that have been created through legitimate donations and contributions over the years and are currently being used for hospitals, schools, educational institutions, orphanages, children's and elderly care homes, places of worship, social welfare structures, research institutions and other public welfare activities," he said.

According to Rajmohan, the leaders also stated that the assets that an organisation has been using for a long time will be affected simply because the FCRA registration of an organisation is not renewed or is denied renewal.

"They conveyed to the Chief Minister that various concerns arise regarding property rights, due process, proportionality, and the protection of legally acquired assets, as assets created through a mix of foreign participation and domestic funds could be fully under the control of an appointed official. They urged the Union government to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill, especially as the amendment could affect social welfare organisations, including minority organisations," he said.

He stated that the Government of Tamil Nadu accepts that regulatory measures are necessary to ensure that foreign funds are properly received, lawfully used and transparently utilised.

At the same time, the Government of Tamil Nadu emphasises that such regulatory measures should be within the bounds of the fundamental constitutional principles of federalism, rule of law, natural justice, due process and legitimate property rights, he added.