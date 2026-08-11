Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against FCRA Amendment Bill
School Education Minister Rajmohan explained the stand of the Tamil Nadu government before the resolution was passed
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Chennai: A resolution against the FCRA Amendment Bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. School Education Minister Rajmohan proposed a separate resolution in the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill in its current form.
Speaking at the time, he said, "The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has been in force since 2010. It is a Union law that regulates the receipt and use of funds from foreign sources by NGOs, organisations and individuals operating in India."
"The main objective of this Act is to ensure that funds received from abroad do not prejudice India's national security, sovereignty and public order. At the same time, the Act also allows India to receive legitimate international assistance for social and economic development. The Centre has now presented the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 in Parliament," Rajmohan added.
He said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met the leaders of various organisations on Monday.
"At that time, they highlighted the possible impacts of the FCRA amendment on sectors including education, medicine, and various social welfare organisations. They also urged the Union Government to withdraw the amendment bill. The FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 proposes to take steps to hand over the foreign contributions and assets created in whole or in part by such organisations to a Designated Authority appointed by the Centre in situations such as cancellation of registration under the FCRA Act, voluntary surrender, non-renewal of registration after expiry or denial of renewal," the Minister stressed.
He also said that the amendment is said to be proposed so that such properties can be brought under the control of a designated officer, first temporarily and then permanently, in specific circumstances.
"The leaders of the organisations expressed concern that this could affect assets that have been created through legitimate donations and contributions over the years and are currently being used for hospitals, schools, educational institutions, orphanages, children's and elderly care homes, places of worship, social welfare structures, research institutions and other public welfare activities," he said.
According to Rajmohan, the leaders also stated that the assets that an organisation has been using for a long time will be affected simply because the FCRA registration of an organisation is not renewed or is denied renewal.
"They conveyed to the Chief Minister that various concerns arise regarding property rights, due process, proportionality, and the protection of legally acquired assets, as assets created through a mix of foreign participation and domestic funds could be fully under the control of an appointed official. They urged the Union government to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill, especially as the amendment could affect social welfare organisations, including minority organisations," he said.
He stated that the Government of Tamil Nadu accepts that regulatory measures are necessary to ensure that foreign funds are properly received, lawfully used and transparently utilised.
At the same time, the Government of Tamil Nadu emphasises that such regulatory measures should be within the bounds of the fundamental constitutional principles of federalism, rule of law, natural justice, due process and legitimate property rights, he added.
According to the Minister, the forum urges that clear legal safeguards be established to protect assets created with domestic funds, especially assets created with a combination of domestic and foreign funds, from unjustified or excessive nationalisation.
The forum also emphasises that before any foreign-invested company's assets are permanently transferred to the government, the company must be guaranteed adequate prior notice, an opportunity to explain, a reasoned order, and an independent and effective right of appeal in law. The mere fact that a company's FCRA registration has not been renewed or its renewal has been delayed should not lead to the company being deemed to have used foreign funds illegally. In the absence of any evidence of illegal activity, assets acquired or created by the company legally should not be automatically or disproportionately confiscated, said Rajmohan.
The forum emphasises that any new legal framework related to FCRA should be designed in a manner that fully respects natural justice, due process, legitimate property rights, due process of law, legitimate expectations and the federal principle. The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to ensuring national security in the activities of the Union Government and to ensuring transparency in the use of foreign contributions, he added.
He further said that the Government of Tamil Nadu believes that such objectives can be achieved in a manner that does not compromise the legal safeguards provided by the Constitution, the principle of federalism, the autonomy of institutions, legitimate property rights and the continued functioning of those institutions.
"Therefore, based on the objections mentioned above, we urge the Union Government on behalf of this forum to immediately withdraw this bill, which includes legal amendments related to bringing assets related to institutions receiving foreign contributions under government control, management, and nationalisation.
"By passing the Foreign Contributions Regulation Amendment Bill, 2026 in its current form, this House expresses deep concern over the provisions relating to the transfer, transfer and sale of assets of charitable institutions to the Government due to expiry, non-renewal, refusal to renew, cancellation or surrender of FCRA registration," he said.
"Such provisions may affect the autonomy of charitable institutions, especially educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities. Therefore, this Committee urges the Union Government to withdraw the Foreign Contributions Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in its current form and hold extensive consultations with all stakeholders including State Governments, charitable, religious, educational, medical and social organisations," he said.
The Minister said that any legislative amendment must uphold the principles of natural justice, proportionality, protection of property rights, legitimate expectations and the principle of federalism.
"It must also protect the rights of charitable, educational, medical, religious, cultural and social welfare organisations that operate legally and use foreign contributions in a transparent and accountable manner. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously urges the Union Government to withdraw the Foreign Contributions Regulation Amendment Bill 2026 in its current form," he said.
Following this, the resolution was passed after a debate.
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