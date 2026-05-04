ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Win The Virudhunagar Constituency?

Virudhunagar: As the nation watches the counting of ballots this May 4, a lot of people are keeping an eye on Virudhunagar. It’s an important spot in Tamil Nadu because it’s the hometown of the legendary former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj. This time, the big story is about Vijay Prabhakaran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), who is the son of the late actor and politician Vijayakanth.

Looking at how this area usually votes, it’s been a mix of different parties over the years. Back in 2011, the DMDK won the seat with 52.36% of the vote. But since then, the DMK has been winning, with its candidate A.R.R. Seenivasan taking the seat in both 2016 and 2021. The margin in 2016 was close, just 2,870 votes, but it got much bigger in 2021 when he won by 21,339 votes.