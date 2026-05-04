Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Win The Virudhunagar Constituency?
This election has new entrants like the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and the newly formed TVK, led by actor Vijay.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST
Virudhunagar: As the nation watches the counting of ballots this May 4, a lot of people are keeping an eye on Virudhunagar. It’s an important spot in Tamil Nadu because it’s the hometown of the legendary former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj. This time, the big story is about Vijay Prabhakaran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), who is the son of the late actor and politician Vijayakanth.
Looking at how this area usually votes, it’s been a mix of different parties over the years. Back in 2011, the DMDK won the seat with 52.36% of the vote. But since then, the DMK has been winning, with its candidate A.R.R. Seenivasan taking the seat in both 2016 and 2021. The margin in 2016 was close, just 2,870 votes, but it got much bigger in 2021 when he won by 21,339 votes.
This election has new entrants like the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay. Seeman’s NTK has been steadily gaining ground in the assembly; in 2021, their candidate Selvakumar V.R. secured a decent 8.94% of the vote (about 14,311 votes), which was a big jump from previous years. Meanwhile, everyone is curious to see how much of the youth and 'fan base' vote TVK will pull away from the major parties.
Demographically, it’s a busy industrial area. Most of the people there are Hindu (around 85%). The turnout today will show whether Vijay Prabhakaran’s family name is enough to win, or if these newer parties have shifted the balance.