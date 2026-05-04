ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Will DMDK Chief Manage To Win?

Virudhachalam: As counting centres open this May 4, Virudhachalam is one of the more significant seats to watch. It is primarily known for being the place where the late actor-politician Vijayakanth won his first election in 2006. This year, the main story is his wife and current Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) president, Premalatha Vijayakanth, attempting to win the seat back. She is running as part of the DMK-led alliance.

The voting history here shows that the seat is usually a competitive one. In 2011, the DMDK won with 46.06% of the vote, but the AIADMK took the seat in 2016 by a margin of 13k votes. The 2021 election was a very tight race, where the Congress candidate won by only ~800 votes over the PMK. Premalatha also ran in that election and finished in third place with 13.17% of the vote.