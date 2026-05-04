Assembly Elections 2026 | Will DMDK Chief Manage To Win?
The voting history here shows that the seat is usually a competitive one.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Virudhachalam: As counting centres open this May 4, Virudhachalam is one of the more significant seats to watch. It is primarily known for being the place where the late actor-politician Vijayakanth won his first election in 2006. This year, the main story is his wife and current Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) president, Premalatha Vijayakanth, attempting to win the seat back. She is running as part of the DMK-led alliance.
The voting history here shows that the seat is usually a competitive one. In 2011, the DMDK won with 46.06% of the vote, but the AIADMK took the seat in 2016 by a margin of 13k votes. The 2021 election was a very tight race, where the Congress candidate won by only ~800 votes over the PMK. Premalatha also ran in that election and finished in third place with 13.17% of the vote.
The 2026 race is further complicated by the presence of the NTK and the newly formed TVK. In the 2021 assembly election, the NTK candidate secured 8,642 votes, roughly 4.39% of the total. While the NTK has been working to grow that share, the TVK is making its debut this year, and there is a lot of speculation about how many youth and fan-base votes they might peel away from the established parties.
Demographically, the constituency is 73% rural with a Scheduled Caste population of 31.41%. Today's turnout and final count will determine if the DMDK’s alliance with the DMK was enough to secure a victory in their founding territory.