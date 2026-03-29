Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay To Contest From Perambur And Trichy East, Releases List Of TVK Candidates
TVK chief Vijay announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Chennai: In his maiden electoral venture, Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday announced that he will contest from two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
Vijay released the complete list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu during an event held at a prominent hotel in Nungambakkam here.
According to the list, Vijay (C. Joseph Vijay) will be contesting from two constituencies: Chennai Perambur and Trichy East. Addressing the party functionaries, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.
2026 சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தல், தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் வெற்றி வேட்பாளர்கள் அறிமுக நிகழ்ச்சி நேரலை...https://t.co/6QzBRse09Q— TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) March 29, 2026
TVK General Secretary N. Anand will enter the fray in the Chennai Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) constituency, while the party's Treasurer, P. Venkataramanan, will contest from the Mylapore constituency.
Senior party leader K.A. Sengottaiyan will contest from Gobichettipalayam, and one of the key functionaries, Adhav Arjuna, will contest from the Chennai Villivakkam constituency.
Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up." "I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," he said.
Vijay described the TVK candidates as "Guardians of the People." He asserted that MLAs should not be individuals "who exploit their power to engage in looting". Instead, he stated, they must serve as "guardians safeguarding the boundaries and interests of their respective constituencies".
Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for a drug-free Tamil Nadu, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.
Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.
Also Read