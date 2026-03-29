ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay To Contest From Perambur And Trichy East, Releases List Of TVK Candidates

Chennai: In his maiden electoral venture, Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday announced that he will contest from two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay released the complete list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu during an event held at a prominent hotel in Nungambakkam here.

According to the list, Vijay (C. Joseph Vijay) will be contesting from two constituencies: Chennai Perambur and Trichy East. Addressing the party functionaries, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.

TVK General Secretary N. Anand will enter the fray in the Chennai Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) constituency, while the party's Treasurer, P. Venkataramanan, will contest from the Mylapore constituency.