Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay Leaves Karaikudi Rally Without Speech After Campaign Time Ends
Vijay left the Karaikudi rally without speaking after the crowd delayed him, causing him to miss EC’s permitted campaigning time, disappointing thousands of waiting supporters.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Sivaganga: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay left the campaign venue in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, without addressing the gathering, after the permitted campaigning time had expired.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, Vijay has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu. Having already covered districts such as Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, he was scheduled to campaign in the Karaikudi constituency of Sivaganga district on Friday. He arrived in Madurai by a private aircraft around 9 am and then proceeded to Karaikudi by road.
Party workers gathered in large numbers along both sides of the road to welcome him as he travelled from Madurai. Vijay, who left Madurai around 11 am, reached Karaikudi around 2 pm. During the journey, he briefly got down from his campaign vehicle and rode a bicycle for a short distance.
However, due to heavy crowds lining the roads, there was congestion, and he lost his balance and fell from the bicycle. He then returned to his campaign vehicle.
Meanwhile, his convoy struggled to move forward as party cadres crowded the entire road. Even after entering Karaikudi, the vehicle struggled to reach the meeting venue due to the massive gathering. Police made repeated efforts to clear the path, but within minutes, cadres again surrounded the vehicle, causing further delays.
While the journey from Madurai to Karaikudi was expected to take about 90 minutes, it took nearly 4 hours due to heavy traffic. Election Commission officials had permitted campaigning only between 12 pm and 2.30 pm.
However, Vijay’s vehicle reached the venue around 2.45 pm, after the deadline had passed. As a result, he left without delivering his speech.
Thousands of supporters who had gathered to hear Vijay were left disappointed. He is scheduled to continue his campaign in Cuddalore district on Saturday.
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