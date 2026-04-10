ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay Leaves Karaikudi Rally Without Speech After Campaign Time Ends

Sivaganga: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay left the campaign venue in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, without addressing the gathering, after the permitted campaigning time had expired.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Vijay has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu. Having already covered districts such as Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, he was scheduled to campaign in the Karaikudi constituency of Sivaganga district on Friday. He arrived in Madurai by a private aircraft around 9 am and then proceeded to Karaikudi by road.

Party workers gathered in large numbers along both sides of the road to welcome him as he travelled from Madurai. Vijay, who left Madurai around 11 am, reached Karaikudi around 2 pm. During the journey, he briefly got down from his campaign vehicle and rode a bicycle for a short distance.

However, due to heavy crowds lining the roads, there was congestion, and he lost his balance and fell from the bicycle. He then returned to his campaign vehicle.