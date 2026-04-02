ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin Files Nomination From Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Chennai: DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin filed his nomination papers from Chepauk-Triplicane (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni) Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 23. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking a second consecutive term, filed his nomination papers with R Suganthi, Returning Officer (RO) for the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency at RO's office on Besant Road, near Ice House in Chennai.

Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Anna Nagar DMK candidate Chittarasu and advocate Saravanan, joint secretary of the DMK state media wing present on the occasion.

Leaders of various political parties are currently engaged in intensive campaigning to support their respective candidates while the Election Commission is conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges to ensure that the election is conducted fairly and a 100 percent voter turnout is achieved.

Election Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Team officials have intensified vehicle inspections across all districts of Tamil Nadu. Amidst this backdrop and with April 6 marking the deadline for filing nominations, candidates are submitting their papers, as a result, District Collectorates are bustling with activity.