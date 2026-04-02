Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Udhayanidhi Stalin Files Nomination From Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin filed his nomination from Kolathur.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Chennai: DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin filed his nomination papers from Chepauk-Triplicane (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni) Assembly constituency on Thursday.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 23. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking a second consecutive term, filed his nomination papers with R Suganthi, Returning Officer (RO) for the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency at RO's office on Besant Road, near Ice House in Chennai.
Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Anna Nagar DMK candidate Chittarasu and advocate Saravanan, joint secretary of the DMK state media wing present on the occasion.
Leaders of various political parties are currently engaged in intensive campaigning to support their respective candidates while the Election Commission is conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges to ensure that the election is conducted fairly and a 100 percent voter turnout is achieved.
Election Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Team officials have intensified vehicle inspections across all districts of Tamil Nadu. Amidst this backdrop and with April 6 marking the deadline for filing nominations, candidates are submitting their papers, as a result, District Collectorates are bustling with activity.
Later, speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM expressed his confidence, saying, "This will be a historic victory. We will definitely emerge victorious this time as well."
Chepauk-Triplicane Constituency
The Chepauk-Triplicane constituency was formed following delimitation of constituencies in 2008. The late former Chief Minister Karunanidhi contested and won from the Chepauk constituency for three consecutive terms. Similarly, in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections, the late DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan contested and won in the Chepauk constituency.
Subsequently, in the 2021 Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin contested and won in the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency for the first time, subsequently becoming the Deputy CM.
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