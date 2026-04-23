ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK's Sengottaiyan Casts Vote, Hails Vijay's Vision For State Transformation

Erode: In a high-stakes moment for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan cast his vote Thursday, declaring that only the leadership of Thalapathy Vijay can transform the state into a global pioneer. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in his native village, Sengottaiyan said he had exercised his franchise and reiterated his support for TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay, describing him as the leader capable of bringing the change that people in Tamil Nadu desire.

"I voted in my village. As for the TVK is the only leader who can create a change in Tamil Nadu that everyone wants Thalapathy Vijay. His vision is to make Tamil Nadu a pioneer state of India, like the Western countries," he said.

Outlining his own development vision for his region, Sengottaiyan said he hopes key demands are fulfilled, including dividing the Erode district and making Gobichettipalayam a district capital. "I dream that two or three demands should be fulfilled as far as our area is concerned.

Based on this dream, it is my long-standing dream to divide Tamil Nadu, especially the Erode district, into two and make Gobichettipalayam the capital. Similarly, an engineering college should be brought here on behalf of the political organisation. We are going to take steps to create a bypass."

Emphasising environmental concerns, he said drinking water protection remains a priority and warned against pollution, alleging that several regions in Tamil Nadu are facing environmental degradation and health issues like cancer due to a lack of adequate political attention in the past.

Sengottaiyan further said law and order in his area has remained stable for decades, adding that there is no "katt panchayat" or illegal practices, and credited coordination between officials, public and youth for maintaining order.