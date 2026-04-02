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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination For Tiruchirapalli East

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay files his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election from Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency, at the Returning Officer's office, in Tiruchirappalli district, Thursday, April 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Tiruchirapalli: TVK chief Vijay on Thursday filed his nomination for the Tiruchirappalli East constituency for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The actor arrived at the Ariyamangalam Zonal Office in the Palakkarai area at approximately 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to the Assistant Returning Officer. He has already filed his nomination from Perambur in Chennai.

Prior to the formal submission, Vijay led a massive roadshow from the city airport that brought several parts of Tiruchi to a standstill as thousands of supporters and party cadres gathered to catch a glimpse of the leader.

During the procession near Melapudur, the TVK chief briefly halted his convoy and stepped down from his vehicle to assist a two-wheeler rider who had met with a minor accident.

The TVK leader is set to face a high-stakes contest in Tiruchirappalli East against incumbent DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj and AIADMK's K Rajasekaran. Due to the ongoing Class 10 board examinations in a nearby school, party organisers reportedly instructed cadres to refrain from blowing whistles -- the party's election symbol -- during the campaign event at Marakkadai.

Addressing a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli, Vijay accused the DMK of not fulfilling the poll promises they made in 2021. He also garlanded a statue of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran after filing his nomination. "This evil force, DMK, which cannot even ensure your safety or provide basic facilities, what should we do with it? Shall we throw it out?" the TVK president said.

He assured the public that he would not make false promises like Chief Minister MK Stalin.