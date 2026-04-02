Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination For Tiruchirapalli East
TVK chief Vijay has already filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency in Chennai.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Tiruchirapalli: TVK chief Vijay on Thursday filed his nomination for the Tiruchirappalli East constituency for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The actor arrived at the Ariyamangalam Zonal Office in the Palakkarai area at approximately 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to the Assistant Returning Officer. He has already filed his nomination from Perambur in Chennai.
Prior to the formal submission, Vijay led a massive roadshow from the city airport that brought several parts of Tiruchi to a standstill as thousands of supporters and party cadres gathered to catch a glimpse of the leader.
During the procession near Melapudur, the TVK chief briefly halted his convoy and stepped down from his vehicle to assist a two-wheeler rider who had met with a minor accident.
The TVK leader is set to face a high-stakes contest in Tiruchirappalli East against incumbent DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj and AIADMK's K Rajasekaran. Due to the ongoing Class 10 board examinations in a nearby school, party organisers reportedly instructed cadres to refrain from blowing whistles -- the party's election symbol -- during the campaign event at Marakkadai.
Addressing a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli, Vijay accused the DMK of not fulfilling the poll promises they made in 2021. He also garlanded a statue of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran after filing his nomination. "This evil force, DMK, which cannot even ensure your safety or provide basic facilities, what should we do with it? Shall we throw it out?" the TVK president said.
He assured the public that he would not make false promises like Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Vijay said, "You said that MK Stalin would provide a subsidy of Rs 100 per cylinder, what happened to that? You said the NEET exam would be cancelled. What happened to that? All the things that Stalin could not actually implement were given as false promises. He has now come up with yet another false promise. Unlike Stalin, I will not make false promises. We will understand the needs of the people and act accordingly."
Further, the TVK leader accused the Centre and the state government of a reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders amid the West Asia conflict.
"How is the gas issue now? Has everything been resolved? Due to the gas shortage, how many problems have arisen? How many tea shops have shut down? How many hotels have closed? If they had been more cautious and taken preventive measures, could the gas shortage have been controlled? Only two people (the Union and the state government) are responsible for the gas shortage," he stated.
Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Perambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.
TVK has promised "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students. Unveiling the manifesto, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.
Following the nomination process, Vijay is scheduled to launch an intensive campaign across the central district, where heavy police deployment remains in place to manage the surging crowds. Polling for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for early May 4.
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