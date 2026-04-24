ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Scheduled Caste Villagers Of Vengaivayal Boycott Polls Over 'Lack Of justice' In Water Contamination Case

Vengaivayal villagers said justice had not been served and decided to boycott the election as a form of protest ( ETV Bharat )

Pudukkottai: Members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Vengaivayal village boycotted voting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, protesting what they described as the failure to deliver justice in the 2022 drinking water contamination case that had triggered statewide outrage.

The village had come into sharp focus in December 2022 after human waste was found mixed in an overhead drinking water tank used by the community. Following public outcry, the Tamil Nadu government ordered an investigation by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID).

In January 2025, a charge sheet was filed against three individuals from the same village - Muraliraja, Sudharsan, and Muthukrishnan - with authorities attributing the act to personal enmity. However, residents have consistently rejected this conclusion, alleging that the investigation unfairly targeted victims instead of identifying the real culprits.