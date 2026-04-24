Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Scheduled Caste Villagers Of Vengaivayal Boycott Polls Over 'Lack Of justice' In Water Contamination Case
The village had come into focus in December 2022 after human waste was found mixed in an overhead drinking water tank used by the community.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Pudukkottai: Members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Vengaivayal village boycotted voting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, protesting what they described as the failure to deliver justice in the 2022 drinking water contamination case that had triggered statewide outrage.
The village had come into sharp focus in December 2022 after human waste was found mixed in an overhead drinking water tank used by the community. Following public outcry, the Tamil Nadu government ordered an investigation by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID).
In January 2025, a charge sheet was filed against three individuals from the same village - Muraliraja, Sudharsan, and Muthukrishnan - with authorities attributing the act to personal enmity. However, residents have consistently rejected this conclusion, alleging that the investigation unfairly targeted victims instead of identifying the real culprits.
Demanding a fresh and impartial probe, the villagers of 69 voters said justice had not been served and decided to boycott the election as a form of protest. Black flags were hoisted across the village to signal their dissent.
Police and Revenue Department officials held discussions with the residents in an effort to persuade them to participate in the democratic process, but the boycott continued. As a result, the polling station in Vengaivayal remained largely deserted, reflecting the community’s collective protest.
However, neighbouring Eraiyur residents voted on Thursday after withdrawing the boycott call for similar reasons. During the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Vengaivayal voted, while Eraiyur villagers of 440 voters boycotted, where the contamination case triggered tension in both villages.
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