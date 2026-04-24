Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Man Discovers Fraudulent Voting, Cast His vote Like 'Sarakar' Movie In Walajapet
This episode resembled the plot of Sarkar, in which the hero faces a similar situation upon returning to India and fights for his voting rights.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Ranipet: In an incident that eerily mirrored the plot of the popular Vijay-starrer Sarkar, a young man in Walajapet, Ranipet district in Tamil Nadu, discovered that his vote had already been cast by someone else during the ongoing elections.
However, just like the movie's protagonist, he successfully asserted his right to vote and was allowed to cast his ballot using a 'tendered vote'. Balasubramaniam, a resident of Ward 19 of the Walajapet Municipality, arrived at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School polling station with his family, eager to participate in the democratic process. But when election officials checked his voter slip, they informed him that his vote had already been recorded.
Stunned by this revelation, Balasubramaniam engaged in a heated exchange with the officials, adamant that he would not leave until his right to vote was ensured. Refusing to back down, he staged a sit-in inside the polling station to assert his democratic right.
Election officials quickly responded by conducting an inquiry and verifying the necessary documents. After the proper formalities were completed, Balasubramaniam was granted permission to cast his vote using the ‘tendered vote’ method, which allows individuals whose votes have been fraudulently cast (bogus voting) to still exercise their franchise.
The incident, which briefly caused commotion among voters, was resolved peacefully after Balasubramaniam cast his vote. Election officials have launched an investigation into the procedural lapse that led to the fraudulent vote. This episode in Walajapet closely resembled the plot of Sarkar, in which the lead character faces a similar situation upon returning to India and fights for his voting rights.
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