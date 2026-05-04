ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Win From The Madurai East Constituency?

Madurai: All eyes are on the Madurai East constituency, which is one of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The contest is between Moorthy P of the DMK and Mahendra K of the AIADMK this time. However, unlike previous times, it is not a direct contest between the two rivals, as the new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay, has entered the fray.

The TVK has fielded Kartikeyan S from the constituency.

For the record, P Moorthy is the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration in the MK Stalin-led government.