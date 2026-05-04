Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Win From The Madurai East Constituency?
A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Madurai: All eyes are on the Madurai East constituency, which is one of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The contest is between Moorthy P of the DMK and Mahendra K of the AIADMK this time. However, unlike previous times, it is not a direct contest between the two rivals, as the new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay, has entered the fray.
The TVK has fielded Kartikeyan S from the constituency.
For the record, P Moorthy is the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration in the MK Stalin-led government.
A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.
P Moorthy is seeking a re-election. He had won the 2021 Assembly polls from the constituency after securing 1,22,729 votes and defeated his rival - AIADMK's Gopalkrsihnan R, who polled 73,125 votes.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, it was once again P Moorthy who had emerged as the winner. He had polled 1,08,559 votes and defeated his rival P Pandi of the AIADMK.
Will the voters of Madurai East repose their faith in P Moorthy or will they elect a new candidate? We will know the answer on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up.