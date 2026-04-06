ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Madras HC To Hear Plea Against Converts Contesting On SC Reserved Seats

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday said it will hear on April 7 a petition filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) leader Arjun Sampath, seeking rejection of nomination papers of candidates allegedly not belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) in reserved constituencies.

The plea comes amid the ongoing nomination process for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with filing closing on April 6 and scrutiny scheduled for April 7. Polling is set for April 23.

In a petition filed earlier in the High Court by Sampath, he had said, “According to the Indian Constitution, only Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists can contest in the 44 constituencies (out of 234 in Tamil Nadu) that are reserved for SCs. While there are 76 Scheduled Castes (SCs) recognised in Tamil Nadu, 90 per cent of the candidates contesting the elections have converted to Christianity or other religions.”

He added that allowing converts as candidates will affect the reservation policy. The fundamental rights of the SCs will be affected as they cannot contest in constituencies reserved for SCs.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Karthikeyan Balu urged an urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharamadhikari and Justice Arul Murugan, citing the immediate relevance of the issue during nomination scrutiny. However, the bench declined urgent listing and posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday (April 7).