Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Madras HC To Hear Plea Against Converts Contesting On SC Reserved Seats
Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath's plea, seeking rejection of nominations of candidates on SC seats who are converts, to be heard on April 7.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday said it will hear on April 7 a petition filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) leader Arjun Sampath, seeking rejection of nomination papers of candidates allegedly not belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) in reserved constituencies.
The plea comes amid the ongoing nomination process for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with filing closing on April 6 and scrutiny scheduled for April 7. Polling is set for April 23.
In a petition filed earlier in the High Court by Sampath, he had said, “According to the Indian Constitution, only Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists can contest in the 44 constituencies (out of 234 in Tamil Nadu) that are reserved for SCs. While there are 76 Scheduled Castes (SCs) recognised in Tamil Nadu, 90 per cent of the candidates contesting the elections have converted to Christianity or other religions.”
He added that allowing converts as candidates will affect the reservation policy. The fundamental rights of the SCs will be affected as they cannot contest in constituencies reserved for SCs.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Karthikeyan Balu urged an urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharamadhikari and Justice Arul Murugan, citing the immediate relevance of the issue during nomination scrutiny. However, the bench declined urgent listing and posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday (April 7).
Grounds For Plea
In his petition, Arjun Sampath contended that:
- Out of 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes.
- Only eligible candidates from the notified communities should be permitted to contest in these constituencies under constitutional provisions.
- The plea alleged that candidates from other religious or social backgrounds were being fielded in reserved seats, which could undermine the reservation policy.
- It further claimed that representations had been submitted twice to election authorities, but no action was taken.
Relief Sought
The petitioner has sought directions to:
- Election authorities to verify the caste of candidates contesting from reserved constituencies
- Ensure that only eligible Scheduled Caste candidates are allowed to contest
With nomination scrutiny underway, the court’s observations in the case are expected to be closely watched, given their potential impact on candidate eligibility and the enforcement of reservation norms in the ongoing election process.