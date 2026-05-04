ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Kurinjipadi?

Cuddalore: One of the VIP seats in Tamil Nadu among the 234 seats is the Kurinipadi seat in the Cuddalore district.

This is one of the seats from where Congress is contesting, and the grand old party has fielded AS Chandarasekaran, who is pitted against AIADMK's MC Sampath. The TVK has fielded B Rajkumar.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the seat was won by DMK after its candidate, MRK Paneerselvam, defeated