Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Kurinjipadi?
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:37 AM IST
Cuddalore: One of the VIP seats in Tamil Nadu among the 234 seats is the Kurinipadi seat in the Cuddalore district.
This is one of the seats from where Congress is contesting, and the grand old party has fielded AS Chandarasekaran, who is pitted against AIADMK's MC Sampath. The TVK has fielded B Rajkumar.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, the seat was won by DMK after its candidate, MRK Paneerselvam, defeated
AIADMK nominee Selvi R. The Naam Tamilar Katch (NTK) stood at the third place. In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was DMK, which had clinched the seat with its nominee Paneerselvam MRK emerging victorious.
Despite the DMK winning, the party decided to give the seat to the Congress as part of its alliance. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the new entrant, the TVK, led by actor Vijay.
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23. Who will emerge as the winner from the Kurinjipadi seat? The answer will be known only on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up.