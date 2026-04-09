ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Karur Sees Maximum Nominations, Thousands Including Transgenders Join Poll Fray

Chennai: With the nomination process for the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu ending on Thursday, officials said the state has witnessed a high number of candidates entering the fray, including participation from the transgender community.

As per the information shared on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 7599 nomination papers were filed across the state, of which, 5081 have been accepted by the Election Commission. While 2480 nominations were rejected, so far 38 candidates have withdrawn their nominations.

With the tenure of the Tamil Nadu government set to conclude in May, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on March 15 that the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu would be held on April 23. He further stated that the election would be conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Following this, filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections commenced on March 30 and continued until April 6. The scrutiny of these nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday (April 7). The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 9, and the Election Commission has announced that the final list of candidates would be released after this.