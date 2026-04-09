Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Karur Sees Maximum Nominations, Thousands Including Transgenders Join Poll Fray
In terms of specific constituencies within Tamil Nadu, Karur recorded the highest number of nominations, with 108 candidates submitting their papers.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Chennai: With the nomination process for the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu ending on Thursday, officials said the state has witnessed a high number of candidates entering the fray, including participation from the transgender community.
As per the information shared on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 7599 nomination papers were filed across the state, of which, 5081 have been accepted by the Election Commission. While 2480 nominations were rejected, so far 38 candidates have withdrawn their nominations.
With the tenure of the Tamil Nadu government set to conclude in May, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on March 15 that the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu would be held on April 23. He further stated that the election would be conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
Following this, filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections commenced on March 30 and continued until April 6. The scrutiny of these nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday (April 7). The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 9, and the Election Commission has announced that the final list of candidates would be released after this.
Tamil Nadu witnessed filing of 7599 nomination papers by various political parties and independent candidates. Of these, 6216 nominations were filed by male candidates, 1380 by women, and three by transgender candidates.
In terms of specific constituencies within Tamil Nadu, Karur recorded the highest number of nominations, with 108 candidates submitting their papers. In Villivakkam, a transgender individual filed two nomination papers, while in Radhapuram, another transgender person filed one nomination paper.
As far as Chennai is concerned, 628 nomination papers have been received across its 16 Assembly constituencies. Specifically, 47 nominations were received on March 30, 67 on April 2, 168 on April 4, and 346 on April 6, the final day for filing nominations.
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