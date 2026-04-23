ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: 100 Pc Confident of Winning, Says AIADMK Chief Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary and party candidate for Edappadi constituency, Edappadi K Palaniswami, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Salem, Thursday, April 23, 2026 ( PTI )

Salem: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday exuded confidence that his party would return to power. Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise in Siluvampalayam in the district, the AIADMK general secretary said people should turn up in large numbers and fulfil their democratic obligation today.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM on Thursday, amidst tight security, with people lining up in front of the polling stations. The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK.