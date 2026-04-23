Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: 100 Pc Confident of Winning, Says AIADMK Chief Palaniswami
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the people should turn up in large numbers and fulfil their democratic obligation today.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Salem: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday exuded confidence that his party would return to power. Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise in Siluvampalayam in the district, the AIADMK general secretary said people should turn up in large numbers and fulfil their democratic obligation today.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM on Thursday, amidst tight security, with people lining up in front of the polling stations. The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK.
The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, is pushing for a return to power with allies BJP, AMMK and PMK, among others, in tow. Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades-long tradition of the DMK and AIADMK alternatively ruling the state and forming its government.
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