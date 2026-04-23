ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: BJP leader K Annamalai Slams DMK Rule, Calls For Strong voter Response In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai on Thursday expressed concerns over the election process in Coimbatore South, even as he urged people to come out in large numbers to vote.

After casting his vote, Annamalai told ANI, "We firmly believe that the election process is vitiated in Coimbatore South, but the Election Commission, in its wisdom, has gone out and conducted the election. It is our duty to support the Election Commission today. I hope people will come out in large numbers and vote. The whole process got vitiated in the last 3-4 days in various parts of the state. I don't think the Election Commission has done pre-poll work well...We have made a personal request, and as an alliance, it is for the EC to decide how to go about it. We have done our political duty. Every political party is confident. At the end of the day, the people have seen 5 years of DMK..."

Earlier in the day, Annamalai cast his vote at a polling station located in PSG College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51%, and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.