Assembly Election 2026: Who Will Emerge Victorious From Alandur?
The ruling DMK has fielded strongman TM Anbarasan against S Saravaran of AIADMK, while the new entrant TVK has given a ticket to M Harish.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:02 AM IST
Alandur: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, Alandur is set for a close contest.
The ruling DMK has fielded strongman TM Anbarasan — who is the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the MK Stalin-led government — against S Saravaran of the AIADMK.
However, unlike the previous polls, this time it is not a two-way battle between the DMK and the AIADMK. The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is set to change the poll picture as it has fielded M Harish from the constituency.
Anbarasan was elected from Alandur in the 2021 Assembly polls, securing 1,16,785 votes. He had defeated AIADMK candidate B Valamathi, who got 76,214 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly polls too, Anbarasan had made it to the winners' list from the seat. At that time, he had overcome the challenge from AIADMK nominee Ramachandran S.
Overall, there was a record voter turnout in the current election. The constituency went to the polls on April 23, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the fate of Anbarasan and other candidates will be decided.
While the DMK is keen to form the government once again in the southern state, the AIADMK-led alliance is vying to return to power.
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