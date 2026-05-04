ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Who Will Emerge Victorious From Alandur?

Alandur: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, Alandur is set for a close contest.

The ruling DMK has fielded strongman TM Anbarasan — who is the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the MK Stalin-led government — against S Saravaran of the AIADMK.

However, unlike the previous polls, this time it is not a two-way battle between the DMK and the AIADMK. The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is set to change the poll picture as it has fielded M Harish from the constituency.

Anbarasan was elected from Alandur in the 2021 Assembly polls, securing 1,16,785 votes. He had defeated AIADMK candidate B Valamathi, who got 76,214 votes.