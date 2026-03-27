ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK Announces Second List Of Party Candidates

Chennai: The Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced the second list of its party candidates for the April 23 Assembly election, retaining some of its MLAs. The list also contains a number of former ministers and other senior party functionaries.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the candidates' names for 127 seats, including Tirunelveli assembly constituency, from where BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran won in the 2021 polls. The party has fielded Thanjai N Ganesaraja, a senior member, from the southern constituency.

Nagenthran had earlier in the day said that he would contest from the Sattur seat (Virudhunagar district) in the coming polls. Former state minister B V Ramana has been nominated to contest from Tiruvallur, while another ex-minister and sitting MLA, Pollachi V Jayaraman have been fielded again from Pollachi.