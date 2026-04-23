ETV Bharat / state

Advocate Casts Vote With Wife In Wedding Attire 15 Minutes After Tying Knot

Chennai: At a polling station in Chennai's Kodambakkam, famously known as Tamil Nadu's tinsel town, it was not a Kollywood star who caught the attention of the voters waiting in line, but a bride and groom resplendent in their wedding attire -- in silk veshti (dhoti), silk saree and garland around their neck. The newlywed couple had come to cast their vote shortly after getting married.

The groom, Sunil, who works as an advocate, said they came rushing, only 15 minutes after tying the 'thali' (mangalsutra). "Because we are rushing against time, as my wife's vote is in the Kallakurichi district. After here, we have to go there," Sunil told PTI Videos.

He said his wedding date had been fixed before the election dates were officially announced. "But, despite the scheduling overlap, I wanted to cast my vote, so did my wife. So, immediately after the ceremony, we came to the booth and did our duty as citizens," Sunil said.