ETV Bharat / state

Advocate Casts Vote With Wife In Wedding Attire 15 Minutes After Tying Knot

The groom, Sunil, emphasised that voting is a responsibility that must be fulfilled. The couple had come to cast their vote shortly after getting married.

TN ELECTION MARRIED COUPLE VOTE
A newly married couple arrives to cast their vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: At a polling station in Chennai's Kodambakkam, famously known as Tamil Nadu's tinsel town, it was not a Kollywood star who caught the attention of the voters waiting in line, but a bride and groom resplendent in their wedding attire -- in silk veshti (dhoti), silk saree and garland around their neck. The newlywed couple had come to cast their vote shortly after getting married.

The groom, Sunil, who works as an advocate, said they came rushing, only 15 minutes after tying the 'thali' (mangalsutra). "Because we are rushing against time, as my wife's vote is in the Kallakurichi district. After here, we have to go there," Sunil told PTI Videos.

He said his wedding date had been fixed before the election dates were officially announced. "But, despite the scheduling overlap, I wanted to cast my vote, so did my wife. So, immediately after the ceremony, we came to the booth and did our duty as citizens," Sunil said.

He emphasised that voting is not merely a duty, but a responsibility that must be fulfilled.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM on Thursday amidst tight security.

Also Read

  1. "DMK Rule Will Continue, CM's Governance Will Persist": DMK MP Kanimozhi After Casting Her Vote
  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay Votes In Debut Poll, Flags Voter Disruption; Urges EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours
  3. 80 Pc Challenge: Why Tamil Nadu Needs Historic Turnout Just To Match 2021 Numbers

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
TN POLLS
TN ADVOCATE COUPLE CAST VOTE
CHENNAI KODAMBAKKAM POLLING STATION
TN ELECTION MARRIED COUPLE VOTE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.