ETV Bharat / state

80 Pc Challenge: Why Tamil Nadu Needs Historic Turnout Just To Match 2021 Numbers

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling booth in Coimbatore, Thursday, April 23, 2026 ( IANS )

Chennai: Under the watchful eyes of over 3.6 lakh polling personnel and a statewide security blanket, Tamil Nadu begins its march to the booths on Thursday. This morning's commencement of the Assembly elections marks more than a routine transfer of power; it is the culmination of a 74-year democratic evolution.

With exactly 5.73 crore people eligible to cast their ballots, the fundamental question looming over today's proceedings is whether a record-breaking surge of nearly 14.6 lakh first-time voters can finally shatter the historic participation ceiling set over a decade ago.

To understand the significance of today’s numbers, one must look at the arc of Tamil Nadu's electoral participation.

The benchmark for voter enthusiasm remains the 2011 Assembly Election, which recorded a historic 78.01 per cent (78.29 per cent, including postal ballot) turnout. That year, a combination of intense anti-incumbency and a surge in registration created a peak that subsequent elections — 74.81 per cent in 2016 and 73.63 per cent in 2021 — have struggled to breach.

Conversely, the state’s democratic infancy in 1952 (as Madras State) saw turnout languish at approximately 52.1 per cent. The landmark 1967 election, which heralded the Dravidian era, was the first to cross the 75 per cent threshold, signalling the ballot box's role as a primary tool for regional identity.

One of the defining features of the 2026 voter roll is the continued dominance of the female electorate. According to Election Commission data, women voters once again form the majority -- 2.93 crore, 10 lakh more than the registered 2.83 crore male voters.

Incidentally, it was in 2016 that women outnumbered men with 2.16 crore registered voters, exceeding male voters by 3 lakh. That year, 2.13 crore male voters had registered. This trend continued in 2021 with 2.31 crore female voters against 2.25 male voters. Naturally, this "silent majority" has, since 2016, remained the primary focus of campaign manifestos, with parties recognising that the road to Fort St George is paved by the female vote.

Historically, the Third Gender has been clubbed under a binary Male/Female breakdown, until 2011, when a separate ‘Other’ category listed 1,394 voters (of which 71 voted). It was in 2021 that the Third Gender category was listed separately, where 7,192 registered (and 1,500 voted). This year, under Third Gender, 7,728 have registered.