ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For TVK Nagar Constituency Shortly

Chennai: Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar (TVK Nagar) is witnessing a closely watched contest this election, with a mix of political experience and emotive public appeal shaping the race. The constituency has drawn attention due to key candidate changes and high-profile entrants.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has replaced its sitting MLA P Sivakumar, also known as Thayagam Kavi, with veteran leader K.S. Ravichandran, a former MLA who represented Egmore after winning the 2016 Assembly election. Sivakumar, a lawyer by profession, had held the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar seat for two consecutive terms from 2016 to 2026.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded Porkodi Armstrong, whose candidature carries significant public attention as she is the wife of K. Armstrong, the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who was murdered in a high-profile attack.