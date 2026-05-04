Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For TVK Nagar Constituency Shortly
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.70% during polling held on April 23, indicating strong electoral participation
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:37 AM IST
Chennai: Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar (TVK Nagar) is witnessing a closely watched contest this election, with a mix of political experience and emotive public appeal shaping the race. The constituency has drawn attention due to key candidate changes and high-profile entrants.
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has replaced its sitting MLA P Sivakumar, also known as Thayagam Kavi, with veteran leader K.S. Ravichandran, a former MLA who represented Egmore after winning the 2016 Assembly election. Sivakumar, a lawyer by profession, had held the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar seat for two consecutive terms from 2016 to 2026.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded Porkodi Armstrong, whose candidature carries significant public attention as she is the wife of K. Armstrong, the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who was murdered in a high-profile attack.
Adding to the contest, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has nominated M. R. Pallavi as its candidate, marking its presence in an increasingly competitive electoral field. In total, 23 candidates are in the fray from this constituency.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.70% during polling held on April 23, indicating strong electoral participation.
As counting progresses, all eyes are on whether the DMK can retain the seat with a new face, or if the AIADMK or TVK can make significant inroads in this high-stakes contest.