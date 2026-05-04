Assembly Elections 2026: Counting To Begin For Tiruchengode Constituency Shortly
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Eshwaran had secured a narrow victory, defeating AIADMK’s Saraswathi by just 2,862 votes
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:36 AM IST
Tiruchengode Assembly constituency in Namakkal district has recorded a striking 89.97% voter turnout, signalling intense electoral engagement in this closely watched seat. One of the six Assembly segments in the district and part of the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency, Tiruchengode has a history of tight contests.
The key candidates in the fray include ER Eshwaran of the KMDK, R Chandrasekar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and KG Arunraj of the Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making it a triangular contest.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Eshwaran had secured a narrow victory, defeating AIADMK’s Saraswathi by just 2,862 votes, underlining the constituency’s competitive nature. Similarly, in 2016, the AIADMK had won by a margin of 3,390 votes against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), further highlighting the pattern of close finishes.
With consistently tight margins and a surge in voter turnout this time, Tiruchengode is poised for another keen contest. As counting progresses, the focus will be on whether the KMDK can retain the seat or if the AIADMK or emerging challengers can shift the balance in this politically dynamic constituency.