ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026: Counting For Thiyagarayanagar To Begin Shortly

Chennai: Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency in Chennai district is witnessing a closely fought contest this election, marked by a sharp rise in voter participation and a history of tight electoral margins. The constituency recorded an estimated 83.27% turnout on April 23, a significant jump from 56% in 2021 and 58% in 2016.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Raja Anbazhagan, who is locked in a direct contest with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate B. Sathya Narayanan.