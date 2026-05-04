Assembly Election 2026: Counting For Thiyagarayanagar To Begin Shortly
The ruling DMK has fielded Raja Anbazhagan, who is locked in a direct contest with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Sathya Narayanan
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:36 AM IST
Chennai: Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency in Chennai district is witnessing a closely fought contest this election, marked by a sharp rise in voter participation and a history of tight electoral margins. The constituency recorded an estimated 83.27% turnout on April 23, a significant jump from 56% in 2021 and 58% in 2016.
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Raja Anbazhagan, who is locked in a direct contest with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate B. Sathya Narayanan.
Historically, the constituency has seen narrow victories. In 2021, DMK’s J. Karunanithi defeated AIADMK’s Sathya Narayanan in an extremely close contest, while in 2016, the AIADMK had won the seat by a margin of around 2%, reflecting the constituency’s swing nature.
With voting concluded and counting scheduled for May 4, all eyes are on whether the DMK can retain the seat amid increased voter turnout or if the AIADMK can reclaim this key Chennai constituency in what is expected to be another tight finish.