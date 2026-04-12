'Let This Election Mark A 'Whistle' Revolution': TVK's Vijay At Kanyakumari Poll Rally
Vijay's TVK has received the 'Whistle' symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Kanyakumari: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TVK president Vijay on Sunday promised that government welfare schemes would be delivered directly at every doorstep if TVK forms the government.
He urged voters to cast their votes for his party's 'Whistle' symbol on April 23. He said that the upcoming election is not a routine one but it will define a generation.
Vijay, who has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu, has already completed his tours in Chennai, Trichy, Nellai, and Thoothukudi.
On Friday, Vijay had planned to conduct a campaign rally in the Karaikudi constituency of Sivaganga district. While the police had granted permission for the campaign between 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm, Vijay arrived at 2:45 pm due to the massive crowd. Consequently, unable to conduct the campaign as planned, he returned to Chennai. Also, although permission had been granted to campaign in Cuddalore district on Saturday, TVK announced that the event was cancelled due to administrative reasons.
Vijay had been granted permission to campaign in Kanyakumari district on Sunday. He left his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, in the morning, flew to Thoothukudi on a private aircraft, and proceeded to Kanyakumari by road. At the Mahadhanapuram Roundana area in Kanyakumari, the designated venue for campaign, Vijay canvassed for votes by riding a bicycle.
After this, he climbed atop his campaign vehicle and addressed the party cadres and supporters. "It gives me immense joy to visit the soil of Kanyakumari and meet all of you. I remain forever indebted to you for your love. On the morning of April 23, everyone must go to their respective polling stations and cast their votes for the 'Whistle' symbol," he said.
"The upcoming Assembly election is not merely a routine election that occurs once every five years; it is an election that will define a generation. We simply cannot let this opportunity slip away. Enduring every pain and hardship, I have entered the political arena solely for your sake. I will never let you down." Vijay said.
DMK Vs TVK
Vijay claimed that the upcoming election is not a multi-cornered contest as projected by some but simply a two-way fight between DMK and TVK. "No matter what misinformation is spread claiming this is a four-way contest or even a forty-way contest, this election is, in reality, a two-way contest. Those who fear our impending victory are the ones circulating these falsehoods about us. We need not concern ourselves with such things," he said.
According to Vijay, the upcoming Assembly election is a battle between just two parties - one is the DMK, and the other is the TVK. "Do you want Mr. Stalin, who presides over an anti-people administration? Or do you want 'Your Vijay,' who loves the people? This is the fundamental choice at the heart of this election. Therefore, grant us this opportunity. Please cast your vote for the 'Whistle' symbol. Let this election mark the beginning of a 'Whistle Revolution'," he added.
Key Announcements By Vijay
- Once TVK forms the government, government officials won't be allowed to demand bribes in the name of processing documents nor will public be subjected to unnecessary harassment and bureaucratic delays.
- People will no longer need to apply for welfare schemes as government benefits will reach the doorstep directly.
- A comprehensive 'Vetri Tamil Nadu Super' app will be launched within six months. This app will serve as a single-window platform offering a wide array of government services.
- If a petition is submitted bearing 1,000 signatures, a mandatory and substantive response will be provided.
- Mechanisms will be established to enable the public to offer suggestions and feedback to the government directly through a dedicated website.
- If there are delays in delivery of government services, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officials responsible.
- During Assembly sessions, one entire day will be exclusively dedicated to addressing and resolving petitions submitted by the public.
- For the very first time in Tamil Nadu, an 'AI City' will be set up.
Also Read