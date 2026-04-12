ETV Bharat / state

'Let This Election Mark A 'Whistle' Revolution': TVK's Vijay At Kanyakumari Poll Rally

Kanyakumari: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TVK president Vijay on Sunday promised that government welfare schemes would be delivered directly at every doorstep if TVK forms the government.

He urged voters to cast their votes for his party's 'Whistle' symbol on April 23. He said that the upcoming election is not a routine one but it will define a generation.

Vijay, who has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu, has already completed his tours in Chennai, Trichy, Nellai, and Thoothukudi.

On Friday, Vijay had planned to conduct a campaign rally in the Karaikudi constituency of Sivaganga district. While the police had granted permission for the campaign between 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm, Vijay arrived at 2:45 pm due to the massive crowd. Consequently, unable to conduct the campaign as planned, he returned to Chennai. Also, although permission had been granted to campaign in Cuddalore district on Saturday, TVK announced that the event was cancelled due to administrative reasons.

Vijay had been granted permission to campaign in Kanyakumari district on Sunday. He left his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, in the morning, flew to Thoothukudi on a private aircraft, and proceeded to Kanyakumari by road. At the Mahadhanapuram Roundana area in Kanyakumari, the designated venue for campaign, Vijay canvassed for votes by riding a bicycle.

After this, he climbed atop his campaign vehicle and addressed the party cadres and supporters. "It gives me immense joy to visit the soil of Kanyakumari and meet all of you. I remain forever indebted to you for your love. On the morning of April 23, everyone must go to their respective polling stations and cast their votes for the 'Whistle' symbol," he said.