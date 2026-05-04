ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Villivakkam Constituency To Begin Shortly

Chennai: Villivakkam Assembly constituency is witnessing a high-voltage contest this election, marked by a sharp rise in voter turnout and a multi-cornered fight among key political players. The constituency recorded an estimated 85.52% polling on April 23, significantly higher than 55.92% in 2021, 59.89% in 2016, and 67.71% in 2011, and well above the state average of 73.9% in 2021.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Karthik Mohan, aiming to retain a seat it has held for two consecutive terms. In 2021, DMK’s A. Vetriazhagan secured a decisive victory, defeating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate J.C.D. Prabhakar by a margin of 37,237 votes. The party had also won here in 2016, while the AIADMK last held the seat in 2011.