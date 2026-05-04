Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Villivakkam Constituency To Begin Shortly
In 2021, DMK’s A. Vetriazhagan secured a decisive victory, defeating AIADMK candidate J.C.D. Prabhakar by a margin of 37,237 votes
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:36 AM IST
Chennai: Villivakkam Assembly constituency is witnessing a high-voltage contest this election, marked by a sharp rise in voter turnout and a multi-cornered fight among key political players. The constituency recorded an estimated 85.52% polling on April 23, significantly higher than 55.92% in 2021, 59.89% in 2016, and 67.71% in 2011, and well above the state average of 73.9% in 2021.
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Karthik Mohan, aiming to retain a seat it has held for two consecutive terms. In 2021, DMK’s A. Vetriazhagan secured a decisive victory, defeating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate J.C.D. Prabhakar by a margin of 37,237 votes. The party had also won here in 2016, while the AIADMK last held the seat in 2011.
Challenging the DMK this time is Aadhav Arjuna of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking the party’s presence in a key urban constituency. Adding to the contest is S. Roshini of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), making it a triangular fight.
With a surge in voter participation and a history of shifting margins, Villivakkam is poised for an interesting outcome. As counting progresses, the focus will be on whether the DMK can maintain its dominance or if emerging challengers can alter the electoral equation in this urban stronghold.