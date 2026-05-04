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Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From The Tiruvannamalai Seat?

Tiruvannamali: One of the seats for which every voter in Tamil Nadu is keen to know the result on May 4 is the Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency in the Tiruvannamalai district.

This time, it is a battle between former Tamil Nadu Minister SS Agri Krishnamurthy, who has been fielded by the AIADMK and S Ambethkumar, who is the nominee from the DMK.

The seat was won by the DMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, and its nominee EV Velu emerged as the winner. He defeated BJP's S Thanigaivel. While Velu polled 137876 votes, the BJP nominee polled 43203 votes.