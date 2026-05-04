Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From The Tiruvannamalai Seat?
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:03 AM IST
Tiruvannamali: One of the seats for which every voter in Tamil Nadu is keen to know the result on May 4 is the Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency in the Tiruvannamalai district.
This time, it is a battle between former Tamil Nadu Minister SS Agri Krishnamurthy, who has been fielded by the AIADMK and S Ambethkumar, who is the nominee from the DMK.
The seat was won by the DMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, and its nominee EV Velu emerged as the winner. He defeated BJP's S Thanigaivel. While Velu polled 137876 votes, the BJP nominee polled 43203 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the AIADMk had won the seat. With the DMK fielding a new candidate, it remains to be seen whether the voters repose their faith in the DMK or give a chance to other parties.
The answer to this million-dollar question will be known on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the new entrant, TVK, led by actor Vijay.
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23.