ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Tiruchuli Seat?

Virudhnagar: One of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Tiruchuli seat, which falls in the Virudhnagar district.

The contest this time Rajavaram MSR of AIADMK and Thangam Thennarasu of the DMK. The new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician, Vijay, has fielded Samayam S.

Thangam Thennarasu is the Minister of Archeology in the government led by MK Stalin. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the seat was won by Thennarasu, who polled 102225 votes and defeated Rajsekhar S of the AIADMK. The Naam Tamilar Katch nominee stood in the third place.