Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Tiruchuli Seat?
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM IST
Virudhnagar: One of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Tiruchuli seat, which falls in the Virudhnagar district.
The contest this time Rajavaram MSR of AIADMK and Thangam Thennarasu of the DMK. The new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician, Vijay, has fielded Samayam S.
Thangam Thennarasu is the Minister of Archeology in the government led by MK Stalin. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the seat was won by Thennarasu, who polled 102225 votes and defeated Rajsekhar S of the AIADMK. The Naam Tamilar Katch nominee stood in the third place.
In the 2016 election too, it was Thennarasu, who had emerged as the winner, after securing 89927 votes. He defeated AIADMK's Dinesh Babu K, who polled 63350 votes. Raju T, the DMDK candidate, had stood third.
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23. Will Thennarasu emerge as the winner of voters will show him the door? The answer to this million-dollar question will be known on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up.
Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the new entrant, TVK, led by actor Vijay.