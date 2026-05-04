Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Counting For Tirucheddur Seat To Begin Shortly
Tamil Nadu Minister and senior DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan is seeking a re-election from the seat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
Tirucheddur: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Tirucheddur seat, which comes under the Thoothukkuddi Lok Sabha constituency.
The seat is currently held by Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who is the Minister for Fisheries Welfare and Animal Husbandry in the MK Stalin-led government. He is a senior DMK leader having won from the seat since the 2001 Assembly polls. He is considered to be close to the Chief Minister and DMK chief Stalin.
He has won from the seat, one of the oldest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, for six consecutive times and is seeking a re-election. He is pitted against M Radhakrishnan of the BJP.
The BJP is contesting the polls as a part of the alliance led by AIADMK, a party founded by MG Ramachandran. The contest unlike the previous elections, is not a two-way with the entry of TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay. The TVK has fielded J Murugan this time.
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went for polls. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India.