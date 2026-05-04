ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Counting For Tirucheddur Seat To Begin Shortly

Tirucheddur: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Tirucheddur seat, which comes under the Thoothukkuddi Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat is currently held by Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who is the Minister for Fisheries Welfare and Animal Husbandry in the MK Stalin-led government. He is a senior DMK leader having won from the seat since the 2001 Assembly polls. He is considered to be close to the Chief Minister and DMK chief Stalin.

He has won from the seat, one of the oldest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, for six consecutive times and is seeking a re-election. He is pitted against M Radhakrishnan of the BJP.