Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win The Thoothukkudi Seat?
From the Thoothukuddi seat, Tamil Nadu Minister Geetha Jeevan P is seeking a re-election.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
Thoothukkudi: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Thoothukkudi seat. It comes under the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency and falls in the Thoothukkudi district in the southern state.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by the DMK with its nominee Geetha Jeevan P emerging as the winner after securing 88045 votes.
In the 2021 Assembly polls too, it was Geetha Jeevan P of the DMK who had emerged as the winner from the seat. 55-year-old Geetha Jeevan P is the Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment in the MK Stalin-led government. She is considered close to the DMK chief Stalin.
She is seeking a re-election from the seat. She is pitted against Chellapattian of the AIADMK. This time, the contest was not two way, unlike previous elections with the entry of TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay. The TVK has fielded Srinath from the constituency.
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went for polls. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India.