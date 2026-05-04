ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win The Thoothukkudi Seat?

Thoothukkudi: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Thoothukkudi seat. It comes under the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency and falls in the Thoothukkudi district in the southern state.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by the DMK with its nominee Geetha Jeevan P emerging as the winner after securing 88045 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly polls too, it was Geetha Jeevan P of the DMK who had emerged as the winner from the seat. 55-year-old Geetha Jeevan P is the Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment in the MK Stalin-led government. She is considered close to the DMK chief Stalin.