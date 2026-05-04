ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Thondamuthur?

Coimbatore: One of the key Assembly constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is Thomdamuthur, which comes in the Coimbatore district of the state.

This time, it is a straight battle between AIADMK and DMK, with the former fielding veteran SP Velumani. The DMK nominee is NR Karthikeyan. The TVK, which is a new entrant and led by actor-turned-politican Vijay, has fielded Satish Raju.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, SP Velumani of the AIADMK had emerged victorious after polling 124225 votes. He had defeated Kartikeyan of the DMK, who managed to poll 82565 votes. So it is a rebattle between the two.