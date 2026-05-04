Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Thondamuthur?
A record voter turnout was registered in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Coimbatore: One of the key Assembly constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is Thomdamuthur, which comes in the Coimbatore district of the state.
This time, it is a straight battle between AIADMK and DMK, with the former fielding veteran SP Velumani. The DMK nominee is NR Karthikeyan. The TVK, which is a new entrant and led by actor-turned-politican Vijay, has fielded Satish Raju.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, SP Velumani of the AIADMK had emerged victorious after polling 124225 votes. He had defeated Kartikeyan of the DMK, who managed to poll 82565 votes. So it is a rebattle between the two.
In the 2016 and 2011 Assembly pollm SP Velumani has won the polls. This constituency is the bastion of the AIADMK, and Velumani is seeking a fourth term.
A record voter turnout was registered in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, voting for which was held on April 23.
Will the DMK be able to breach AIADMK's bastion or will the voters repose their faith in Velumani? We will get the answers on May 4, when the counting of votes takes place. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the TVK.