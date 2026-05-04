Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Thiruvidaimarudur Seat?
The DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM IST
Thiruvidaimarudur: One of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, polling for which was held on April 23, is the Thiruvidaimarudur Assembly constituency. It comes in the Thanjavur district of the state and is a reserved constituency for the Scheduled Caste (SC).
The DMK has fielded Govi Chezhiaan, who is the Minister of Higher Education in the MK Stalin-led government. He is pitted against Elamathi Subramanian of the AIADMK and TVK’s S Prabhakaran.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, Govi Chezhiaan had emerged as the winner after polling 95763 votes. He had defeated the AIADMK nominee, Union Veermani S. In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was Govi Chezhiaan who had emerged as the winner, but the win margin was narrow.
While he had polled 77538 votes, his rival of the AIADMK, Settu, polled 77006 votes and stood second. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India.
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went to the polls. Will the voters of Thiruvidaimarudur once again repose their faith in Govi Chezhiaan or show him the door? Come Monday, May 4, the answer will be known.