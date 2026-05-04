ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Thiruvidaimarudur Seat?

FILE- Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the first phase of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, in Chennai. ( ANI )

Thiruvidaimarudur: One of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, polling for which was held on April 23, is the Thiruvidaimarudur Assembly constituency. It comes in the Thanjavur district of the state and is a reserved constituency for the Scheduled Caste (SC).

The DMK has fielded Govi Chezhiaan, who is the Minister of Higher Education in the MK Stalin-led government. He is pitted against Elamathi Subramanian of the AIADMK and TVK’s S Prabhakaran.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Govi Chezhiaan had emerged as the winner after polling 95763 votes. He had defeated the AIADMK nominee, Union Veermani S. In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was Govi Chezhiaan who had emerged as the winner, but the win margin was narrow.