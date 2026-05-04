ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Thiruverumbur Seat?

Tirucherapalli: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Thiruverumbur seat, which falls in the Tirucherapalli district of the state.

In the Thiruverumbur seat, this time the battle is between Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of the DMK and Kumar P of the AIADMK. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is the Minister for School Education in the MK Stalin government.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is considered close to DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, won the election by securing 1,05,424 votes. He defeated AIADMK nominee P Kumar, who polled 55727 votes. In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who had won the polls and that time he had defeated the AIADMK nominee.