ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Thirumayam Seat?

Thirumayam: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Thirumayam seat, which falls in the Pudukkottai district of the state.

This time, there is a contest between DMK's Regupathy S, who is Minister of Minerals and Mines in the MK Stalin government and AIADMK's Varimuthu PK. The new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned-politican Vijay, has fielded Chinthamani C.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, DMK had won the seat with its nominee Regupathy S emerging as the winner. Regupathy S had polled 71349 votes and defeated Varimuthu of the AIADMK. So effectively is once again a battle between the two.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, it was Regupathy S, who had won the polls. That time he had polled 72373 votes and defeated AIADMK's Varimuthu PK, who polled 71607 votes. So it was a narrow win for the DMK candidate.