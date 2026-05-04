ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026: Who Will Win From Sriperumbudur Seat?

Kancheepuram: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Sriperumbudur Seat, which is in the Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu.

It comes under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Castes (SC) constituency.

K Selvaperunthagai is contesting from the Congress. He is the chief of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee. According to the election affidavit, Selvaperunthagai is 65 years old and is a graduate. His assets amount to Rs 50 crore and his liabilities amount to Rs 2.1 crore. He has 9 criminal cases registered against him.