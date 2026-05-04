Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026: Who Will Win From Sriperumbudur Seat?
The seat in the Kancheepuram district sees Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai trying his luck.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:35 AM IST
Kancheepuram: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Sriperumbudur Seat, which is in the Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu.
It comes under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Castes (SC) constituency.
K Selvaperunthagai is contesting from the Congress. He is the chief of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee. According to the election affidavit, Selvaperunthagai is 65 years old and is a graduate. His assets amount to Rs 50 crore and his liabilities amount to Rs 2.1 crore. He has 9 criminal cases registered against him.
He is pitted against K. Palani from AIADMK, M. Sindhu Ezhilarasan from Naam Tamilar Katchi, M.Tamilarasan CPI(ML)(L) and Thennarasu. K from TVK.
In the 2021 assembly elections, Congress nominee K Selvaperunthagai won after polling 115,353 votes, achieving a winning vote share of 43.65%. He defeated AIADMK candidate Palani, who became the first runner-up with 104,474 votes and a 39.53% vote share.
In 2016, ADMK candidate Palani K won and received 101, 001 votes and defeated K Selvaperunthagai, who got 90,285 votes.