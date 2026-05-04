ETV Bharat / state

Sattur Constituency Results 2026: State BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran Faces DMK, TVK Challenges

Virudhunagar: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Sattur Seat, which is in the Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. It falls under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Nainar Nagendran is contesting from the BJP, and he is the state President of BJP. According to the election affidavit, Nainar Nagenthran is 65 years old and has an educational qualification of postgraduate. He has assets amounting to Rs 38 crore and liabilities worth Rs 2 crore. He has 6 criminal cases registered against him. He is pitted against Ajith. M from TVK and Kadarkarairaj A from DMK.