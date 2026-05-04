ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Counting Of Votes For Salem North Seat To Begin Shortly

Salem: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Salem (North) seat, which comes under the Salem district.

In the Salem North seat, R Rajendran of the DMK, is seeking re-election. He is the Tourism Minister in the MK Stalin-led government. He won the seat both in the 2021 and the 2016 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He is pitted against Sivakumar S of the new entrant TVK, which is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Rajendran had polled 93,432 votes in the 2021 polls and defeated G Venkatachalam of the AIADMK. A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.