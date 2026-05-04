Assembly Election 2026 | Counting Of Votes For Salem North Seat To Begin Shortly
A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST
Salem: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Salem (North) seat, which comes under the Salem district.
In the Salem North seat, R Rajendran of the DMK, is seeking re-election. He is the Tourism Minister in the MK Stalin-led government. He won the seat both in the 2021 and the 2016 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He is pitted against Sivakumar S of the new entrant TVK, which is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.
Rajendran had polled 93,432 votes in the 2021 polls and defeated G Venkatachalam of the AIADMK. A record voter turnout was recorded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, voting for which was held on April 23.
Rajendran in 2006 was elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly for the Panamarathupatty Assembly constituency. In 2015, he was appointed the District Secretary for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Salem (Central) after the death of former Minister Veerapandi Arumugam by the Party President M. Karunanidhi. After this, he started contesting from the Salem (North) constituency.
The fate of Rajendran and the other candidates has been sealed, and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 4, 2026.
Overall in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, led by its chief MK Stalin, is keen to retain power. Their opponents - the AIADMK, which leads an alliance of like-minded parties, is hoping to make a comeback in the southern state, a key state in India.