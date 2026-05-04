Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From Saidapet Seat?
The DMK has fielded Subramanian Ma, who is the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the MK Stalin-led government.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:31 AM IST
Saidapet: All eyes are on the Saidapet constituency when counting of votes is taken up on May 4, 2026, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as it is one of the VIP seats in the state.
The constituency is part of the Chennai district of the state. This time, the DMK has fielded Subramanian Ma, who is the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the MK Stalin-led government.
He is pitted against Arul Prakasam M of the TVK, a new entrant. In the 2021 polls, Subramanian of the DMK emerged as the winner after securing 79,971 votes. He had defeated Sadai Duraisamy of the AIADMK, who bagged 50,676 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was Subramanian who had emerged as the winner. He had then polled 79,279 votes and defeated AIADMK candidate Poonayan C. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India.
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went for polls. Will anti-incumbency play a role in stopping Subramanian from going to the Assembly once again? The answer will be known on May 4, the day the counting of votes is taken up.