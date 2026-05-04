ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From Saidapet Seat?

Saidapet: All eyes are on the Saidapet constituency when counting of votes is taken up on May 4, 2026, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as it is one of the VIP seats in the state.

The constituency is part of the Chennai district of the state. This time, the DMK has fielded Subramanian Ma, who is the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the MK Stalin-led government.

He is pitted against Arul Prakasam M of the TVK, a new entrant. In the 2021 polls, Subramanian of the DMK emerged as the winner after securing 79,971 votes. He had defeated Sadai Duraisamy of the AIADMK, who bagged 50,676 votes.