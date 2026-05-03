ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Kunnam Seat?

Kunnam: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Kunnam seat, which comes in the Perambalur district of the state. This time, the ruling DMK has fielded Sivasankar SS, who is the Minister of Transport in the MK Stalin -led government.

He is pitted against AIADMK nominee Saranya A and TVK candidate Revathi Muthamilselvan. In the 2021 Assembly polls, it was Sivasankar who had emerged as the winner from the seat. He had polled 1,03,992 votes and defeated AIADMK nominee Ramachandran RT, who bagged 97,593. Thus, the last election was not a smooth ride for the DMK nominee.