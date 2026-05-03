Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Kunnam Seat?
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went to the polls.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Kunnam: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Kunnam seat, which comes in the Perambalur district of the state. This time, the ruling DMK has fielded Sivasankar SS, who is the Minister of Transport in the MK Stalin -led government.
He is pitted against AIADMK nominee Saranya A and TVK candidate Revathi Muthamilselvan. In the 2021 Assembly polls, it was Sivasankar who had emerged as the winner from the seat. He had polled 1,03,992 votes and defeated AIADMK nominee Ramachandran RT, who bagged 97,593. Thus, the last election was not a smooth ride for the DMK nominee.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was the AIADMK nominee Ramachandran RT, who had emerged as the winner. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India. For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went to the polls.
Will anti-incumbency play a role in stopping Sivasankar from going to the Assembly once again? The answer will be known on May 4, the day the counting of votes is taken up.