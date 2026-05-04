Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Harbour Seat?
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekarbabu is seeking re-election from the seat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Harbour: All eyes are on the Harbour Assembly constituency when the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly takes place on May 4, 2026. This time, the contest is between DMK nominee PK Sekarbabu, who is the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments in the MK Stalin-led government, and R Manohar of the AIADMK.
The new entrant TVK has fielded Sinara PS Ashok from the constituency, making it a three-way fight. In the 2021 Assembly elections, it was PK Sekarbabu who had emerged as the winner after securing 59,317 votes. He had defeated Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP. It was in the 2016 Assembly elections also that PK Sekarbabu had emerged as the winner.
Will anti-incumbency play a role? Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the southern state, a key in India.
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went to the polls. Stopping PK Sekababu from going to the Assembly once again? The answer will be known on May 4, the day the counting of votes is taken up.