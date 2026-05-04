ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Harbour Seat?

FILE- Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the first phase of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, in Chennai. ( ANI )

Harbour: All eyes are on the Harbour Assembly constituency when the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly takes place on May 4, 2026. This time, the contest is between DMK nominee PK Sekarbabu, who is the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments in the MK Stalin-led government, and R Manohar of the AIADMK.

The new entrant TVK has fielded Sinara PS Ashok from the constituency, making it a three-way fight. In the 2021 Assembly elections, it was PK Sekarbabu who had emerged as the winner after securing 59,317 votes. He had defeated Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP. It was in the 2016 Assembly elections also that PK Sekarbabu had emerged as the winner.