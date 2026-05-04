ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From Mudukulathur Seat?

Mudukulathur: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Mudukulathur seat in the Ramanathapuram district of the state. The ruling DMK has fielded Raja Kannappan, who is the Minister of Forests in the MK Stalin-led government.

He is pitted against S Pandi of the AIADMK and Malarvizhi B of the new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by Raja Kannappan, who had polled 1,01,901 votes and defeated AIADMK nominee Keerthika. In the 2016 Assembly polls again, it was the Congress, which had clinched the seat with his nominee S Pandi winning after securing 94946 votes. He had defeated AIADMK candidate Keeerthika.