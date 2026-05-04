Assembly Election 2026 | Will PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Be The King Of Madurai Central Once Again?
P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is the grandson of P.T. Rajan, who served as Justice Party leader.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM IST
Madurai: A key constituency in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Madurai Central, which comes in the Madurai district of the state.
It is a constituency steeped in tradition. Currently, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan —the Minister for Information Technology in the DMK government led by MK Stalin —is contesting from here for the third consecutive time.
The Justice Party laid the foundation for reservation and social reform in Tamil Nadu. PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is the grandson of P.T. Rajan, who served as the Justice Party leader.
Challenging P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is the renowned film director and actor Sundar C., who is contesting on behalf of the 'Puthiya Needhi Katchi' as part of the AIADMK alliance.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan emerged as the winner after polling 73,205 votes, defeating AIADMK nominee Jothi Muthuramalingam N, who secured 30, 029 votes. Mani B of Makkal Needhi Maiam stood in the third place after polling 14,495 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, it was PTR Palanivel Thaiga Rajan who had emerged as the winner after securing 64662 votes. At that time, he had defeated AIADMK nominee Jayabel M, while DMDK nominee Sivamuthukumar D stood in the third place.
Will the DMK nominee be lucky for the third time and emerge as the King of Madurai Central constituency? We will only know on May 4, when the counting of votes is taken up.
For the record, a record turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, for which polling was held on April 23, 2026.