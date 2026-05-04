ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Will PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Be The King Of Madurai Central Once Again?

Madurai: A key constituency in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Madurai Central, which comes in the Madurai district of the state.

It is a constituency steeped in tradition. Currently, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan —the Minister for Information Technology in the DMK government led by MK Stalin —is contesting from here for the third consecutive time.

The Justice Party laid the foundation for reservation and social reform in Tamil Nadu. PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is the grandson of P.T. Rajan, who served as the Justice Party leader.

Challenging P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is the renowned film director and actor Sundar C., who is contesting on behalf of the 'Puthiya Needhi Katchi' as part of the AIADMK alliance.