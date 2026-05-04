ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Counting To Begin For Kattumannarkoil Constituency Shortly

Chennai: Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency number 159 in Cuddalore district is witnessing keen electoral interest as counting unfolds, with its agrarian character and shifting political patterns shaping the contest. Situated in the fertile Cauvery delta region, the constituency comprises the historic town of Kattumannarkoil and several surrounding rural settlements, where agriculture, particularly paddy cultivation sustained by Cauvery distributaries, remains the primary livelihood.

Reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, the constituency has a significant Dalit population alongside other farming communities. It also holds cultural importance as the birthplace of the Vaishnavite saint Nathamuni. The seat recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.35% on April 23, indicating strong participation.

Electorally, Kattumannarkoil has seen closely fought contests between the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In 2021, VCK’s Sinthanai Selvan won the seat by defeating AIADMK’s N. Murugumaran by 10,565 votes. In contrast, the 2016 election saw Murugumaran edge past VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan by a razor-thin margin of just 87 votes, while in 2011, the AIADMK had secured a more comfortable victory.