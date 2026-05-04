Assembly Election 2026 | Will Duraimurugan Win From Katpadi Seat For 7th Time?
This is the constituency where Duraimurugan—the DMK General Secretary and a senior-most cabinet minister—is contesting once again.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:15 AM IST
Katpadi: The Katpadi Assembly seat comes in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu and is one of the important ones. The seat has been a bastion of the ruling DMK and has been represented by party’s general secretary Duraimurugan in the current Assembly.
This is the constituency where Duraimurugan—the DMK General Secretary and a senior-most cabinet minister—is contesting once again.
He has secured six consecutive victories here since 1996 and is currently contesting for the seventh time. He has announced that this will be his final election.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, it was a close contest between Duraimurugan and AIADMK’s V Ramu. While Duruimurugan polled 85140 votes, his rival, Ramu polled 84934 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly election too, it was Duraimurugan, who had emerged as a winner. Currently in the Tamil Nadu government, Duraimurugan holds the key portfolios.
For the record, polling for the 234-member Assembly in Tamil Nadu took place on April 23, and a record voter turnout was recorded.
Will Duruimurugan be lucky for a seventh time, or will the voters give a chance to another candidate to represent them in the Legislative Assembly? We will get the answer on May 4, 2026, when the counting of votes will be taken up.