ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Will Duraimurugan Win From Katpadi Seat For 7th Time?

Katpadi: The Katpadi Assembly seat comes in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu and is one of the important ones. The seat has been a bastion of the ruling DMK and has been represented by party’s general secretary Duraimurugan in the current Assembly.

This is the constituency where Duraimurugan—the DMK General Secretary and a senior-most cabinet minister—is contesting once again.

He has secured six consecutive victories here since 1996 and is currently contesting for the seventh time. He has announced that this will be his final election.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, it was a close contest between Duraimurugan and AIADMK’s V Ramu. While Duruimurugan polled 85140 votes, his rival, Ramu polled 84934 votes.