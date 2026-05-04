ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Kangayam Seat?

Kangayam: All eyes will be on the Kangayam constituency when the counting of votes is for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 is taken up on May 4, as it is one of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went for polls. The ruling DMK has fielded MP Saminathan, who is the Minister for Information and Publicity in the MK Stalin-led government.

Saminathan is pitted against AIADMK nominee NSN Natarajan. However, unlike the previous polls, the contest is not a two-way contest with the entry of TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The TVK has fielded Mani Gouder from the seat.