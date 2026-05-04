Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Kangayam Seat?
Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister MP Saminathan is seeking a re-election from the seat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Kangayam: All eyes will be on the Kangayam constituency when the counting of votes is for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 is taken up on May 4, as it is one of the VIP seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
For the record, a record voter turnout was registered in Tamil Nadu on April 23, the day when the state went for polls. The ruling DMK has fielded MP Saminathan, who is the Minister for Information and Publicity in the MK Stalin-led government.
Saminathan is pitted against AIADMK nominee NSN Natarajan. However, unlike the previous polls, the contest is not a two-way contest with the entry of TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The TVK has fielded Mani Gouder from the seat.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, it was Saminathan, who had emerged as the winner and become and MLA. He had polled 94197 votes and defeated AIADMK nominee Ramalingam AS, who garnered 86866 votes. It was a close contest.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the seat was clinched by the AIADMK. In the state while the DMK is keen to form the government once again, the opposition AIADMK-led alliance wants to comeback to power. Will the voters repose their faith in Saminathan or show him the door? The answer will be known on May 4.