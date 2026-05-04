Gobichettipalayam Assembly Constituency Results 2026: Will Sengottaiyan's Switch From AIADMK Help TVK?
Former minister and 2021 winner Sengottaiyan is contesting the election on a TVK ticket making it an interesting battle.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST
Erode: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Gobichettipalayam seat, which is in the Erode district in Tamil Nadu. It comes under the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency.
Former Minister Sengottaiyan is contesting from the Gobichettipalayam Constituency from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Earlier, he was representing AIADMK. According to the election affidavit, Sengottaiyan is 78 years old and has an educational qualification up to class 10th. His assets amount to Rs 15 crore and his liabilities amount to Rs 59 lakh. He has 3 criminal cases registered against him.
In 2021, Tamil Nadu election, Sengottaiyan was contesting from AIADMK and won 1,08,608 votes and defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Manimaran G.V. who got 80,045 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Seethalakshmi M.K. stood third with 11,719 votes.
In 2016, AIADMK candidate Sengottaiyan won as he secured 96,177 votes and defeated Congress candidate Saravanan SV, who got 84,954 votes and CPM candidate Munusamy M stood third with 7,531 votes.