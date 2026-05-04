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Gobichettipalayam Assembly Constituency Results 2026: Will Sengottaiyan's Switch From AIADMK Help TVK?

Erode: One of the key constituencies in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Gobichettipalayam seat, which is in the Erode district in Tamil Nadu. It comes under the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Minister Sengottaiyan is contesting from the Gobichettipalayam Constituency from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Earlier, he was representing AIADMK. According to the election affidavit, Sengottaiyan is 78 years old and has an educational qualification up to class 10th. His assets amount to Rs 15 crore and his liabilities amount to Rs 59 lakh. He has 3 criminal cases registered against him.