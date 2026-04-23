Family That Votes Together, Stays Together, Believes This 3-Generation Family Of 14
The family arrived together at Stella Maris College to cast their votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
By PTI
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Chennai: In a striking display of democratic participation, a three-generation family of 14 arrived together at Stella Maris College on Thursday to cast their votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
The family, ranging from elderly patriarchs to first-time voters, stood in line as a single unit, drawing significant attention from fellow voters and media crews stationed at the high-profile polling booth. Stella Maris College remains one of Chennai's most prominent polling locations, frequently hosting high-profile figures and large community groups.
Speaking to PTI Videos outside the booth, the family members emphasised that voting together is a long-standing tradition in their family, meant to inspire the younger generation.
"We have been doing this for years. It is important that the grandchildren see us participate so they understand that their voice matters as much as ours," 63-year-old Jayanthi said.
Her son Shivraj (35) said, "Coming with the whole family makes it feel less like a chore and more like a celebration of our rights. We discussed the issues—like employment and law and order—at breakfast before coming here." Polling is currently underway across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
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