ETV Bharat / state

Family That Votes Together, Stays Together, Believes This 3-Generation Family Of 14

Members of a three-generation family show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026 ( PTI )

Chennai: In a striking display of democratic participation, a three-generation family of 14 arrived together at Stella Maris College on Thursday to cast their votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The family, ranging from elderly patriarchs to first-time voters, stood in line as a single unit, drawing significant attention from fellow voters and media crews stationed at the high-profile polling booth. Stella Maris College remains one of Chennai's most prominent polling locations, frequently hosting high-profile figures and large community groups.

Speaking to PTI Videos outside the booth, the family members emphasised that voting together is a long-standing tradition in their family, meant to inspire the younger generation.