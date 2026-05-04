ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From The Erode West Seat?

Erode: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Erode West seat, which falls in the Erode district of the state.

The constituency is known for its industrial and commercial nature, with a significant population of Kongu Vellalar Gounders and urban traders. The seat is represented by S. Muthusamy of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

S. Muthusamy won with 100,757 votes (49.01%), defeating K.V. Ramalingam of the AIADMK (38.27%) by a margin of 22,089 votes.