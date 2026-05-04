Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Win From The Erode West Seat?
The constituency is known for its industrial and commercial nature, with a significant population of Kongu Vellalar Gounders and urban traders
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:16 AM IST
Erode: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is the Erode West seat, which falls in the Erode district of the state.
The constituency is known for its industrial and commercial nature, with a significant population of Kongu Vellalar Gounders and urban traders. The seat is represented by S. Muthusamy of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
S. Muthusamy won with 100,757 votes (49.01%), defeating K.V. Ramalingam of the AIADMK (38.27%) by a margin of 22,089 votes.
In the 2016 polls, KV Ramalingam of the AIADMK emerged as the winner. The battle this time is between S Muthuswamy is seeking a re-election. He is pitted against M Yuvaraja of the BJP.
Will S Muthuswamy, who is the Minister for Exice, win or can the BJP make an inroad? The answer will be known on May 4, 2026, when the counting of votes is taken up.
A record voter turnout was registered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the voting for which was held on April 23. Overall in the state, the DMK is keen to retain power, while the AIADMK-led alliance wants to make a comeback in the state. Both parties face stiff competition from the new entrant, the TVK, led by actor Vijay.