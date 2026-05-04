Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Dharmapuri Constituency Shortly
At the centre of the contest is Sowmiya Anbumani, who is making her Assembly debut on a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) ticket.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:36 AM IST
Chennai: Dharmapuri Assembly constituency has emerged as a closely watched contest this election, with high-profile candidates and strong voter participation shaping the race. The constituency recorded an estimated 89.46% voter turnout on April 23, reflecting intense electoral engagement.
At the centre of the contest is Sowmiya Anbumani, who is making her Assembly debut on a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) ticket. President of the Pasumai Thaayagam organisation and wife of PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, she had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Dharmapuri, finishing a close second. Her nomination had drawn significant attention, with a large show of strength by party cadre and the backing of sitting MLA S.P. Venkateswaran.
The constituency is witnessing a competitive multi-cornered contest, with several parties fielding candidates across the region as part of a broader electoral strategy. The PMK has announced a wide slate of candidates in multiple constituencies, underlining its attempt to expand its political footprint.
In a parallel development in neighboring Krishnagiri, Muthulakshmi Veerappan of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi has also entered the fray. She is the wife of slain forest brigand Veerappan and her candidacy has drawn public attention. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Veerappan's daughter Vidhya Rani had unsuccessfully contested from Krishnagiri on a Naam Tamilar Katchi ticket.